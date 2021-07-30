WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,399,000.

VB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,066. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

