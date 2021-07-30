Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 278 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $7,152,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.54. The stock had a trading volume of 214,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,669,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $461.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

