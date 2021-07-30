Weaver Consulting Group Sells 10,540 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 87,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.76. 76,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,771. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

