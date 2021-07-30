Weaver Consulting Group Sells 720 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,867. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $159.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

