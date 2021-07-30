Weaver Consulting Group Takes $211,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.60. 109,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,045. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

