Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.18 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after buying an additional 2,213,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,918,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after buying an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

