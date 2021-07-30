Wedbush Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.69.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.