Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE DBD opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.36. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

