Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Glaukos (GKOS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS):

7/28/2021 – Glaukos had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GKOS traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.55.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

