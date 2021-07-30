Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $264.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $261.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $245.00 to $255.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $242.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Union Pacific is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $226.00 to $231.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Union Pacific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Union Pacific is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

