Wells Fargo & Company Increases MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $45.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.91.
Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.
In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $41,691,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
