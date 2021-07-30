Wells Fargo & Company Increases MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $45.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $41,691,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

