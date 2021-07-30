Wells Fargo & Company Raises FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.83.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.