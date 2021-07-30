West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%.

WTBA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. 25,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.01. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $58,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,098.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

