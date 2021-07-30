West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Issues Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%.
WTBA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. 25,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.01. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
