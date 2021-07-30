West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Announces Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE WFG opened at $72.31 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

