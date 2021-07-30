West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WFG. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

NYSE:WFG opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,657,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $26,052,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

