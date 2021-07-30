West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Set at C$170.00 by Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) has been assigned a C$170.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.26% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $35.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$118.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of WFG traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$89.35. 271,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The stock has a market cap of C$10.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.00. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$77.32 and a 52-week high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 11.0000002 EPS for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

