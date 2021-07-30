Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $84.87. 894,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,198. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $645,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

