WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. WEX updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.350 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.700 EPS.

WEX traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $191.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,856. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

