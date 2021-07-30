Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

