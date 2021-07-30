Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,437 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,248 shares of company stock worth $13,972,832. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $224.49 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.