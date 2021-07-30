Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.86.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,136. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.47. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $159.75 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.