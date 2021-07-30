Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.86.
Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,136. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.47. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $159.75 and a 12 month high of $257.68.
In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
