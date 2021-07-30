Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $220.17 target price on the stock.

WHR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool stock opened at $224.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a one year low of $159.75 and a one year high of $257.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,248 shares of company stock valued at $13,972,832. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $2,496,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 35.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

