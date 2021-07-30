William Blair Comments on Otis Worldwide Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Otis Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after purchasing an additional 676,280 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

