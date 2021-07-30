William Blair Initiates Coverage on CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

William Blair began coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.22 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

CVRX opened at $19.23 on Monday. CVRx has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

