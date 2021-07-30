William Blair Weighs in on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the retailer will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

BBBY stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 54,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 402,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

