Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $203.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

