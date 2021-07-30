Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down to $169.92

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $169.92, but opened at $155.00. Wingstop shares last traded at $160.68, with a volume of 2,773 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

