WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 1,158,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,437. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.48 million, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

