WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DGRS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,267. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $93,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

