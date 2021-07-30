WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DGRS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,267. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.
