Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLV opened at $0.01 on Friday. Wolverine Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Wolverine Technologies
