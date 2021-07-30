Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLV opened at $0.01 on Friday. Wolverine Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Wolverine Technologies alerts:

About Wolverine Technologies

Wolverine Technologies Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. It holds a interest in the Cache River Property, which consists of 53 mineral claims is located to the west of Goose Bay, Labrador.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.