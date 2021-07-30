Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WWW. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of WWW opened at $34.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.24. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

