Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Shares Up 0.1%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

WOLWF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woolworths Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

