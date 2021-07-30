World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 403,317 shares.The stock last traded at $31.75 and had previously closed at $30.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INT. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, CFO Ira M. Birns acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

