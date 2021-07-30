WOWswap Price Hits $6.81 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $6.81 or 0.00016932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $184,108.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

