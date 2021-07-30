Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Truist Securities

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $135.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $146.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.11. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.