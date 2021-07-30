Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,558,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,278,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.