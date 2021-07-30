Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,553,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,278,284. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

