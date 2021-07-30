Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Up 173.2% in July

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 173.2% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:YSAC opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Yellowstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

