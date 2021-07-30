Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

DAO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.66. Youdao has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

