Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 7,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 610,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

DAO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Youdao by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.