Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $875.45

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 875.45 ($11.44) and traded as high as GBX 894 ($11.68). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 894 ($11.68), with a volume of 1,694 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 875.07. The company has a market cap of £520.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

