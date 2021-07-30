Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 65,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 572,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.52. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $130.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

