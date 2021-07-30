Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Issues Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 102,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $130.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

