Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Robert W. Baird

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

YUM stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $130.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

