Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Yum China has raised its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

