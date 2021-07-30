Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 51.0% in July

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Z stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.92. Z has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

