Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $926,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,736 shares of company stock worth $34,059,296. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.99. 15,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,276. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -250.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.85. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $211.85.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

