Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. 3,374,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,770. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,686,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.