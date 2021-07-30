Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Chegg stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $88.63. 982,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.88. Chegg has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,733,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

