Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWIR shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.34. 117,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $718.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

